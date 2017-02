TOKYO, Sept 30 German insurer Allianz said it will halt life insurance policy sales in Japan from next year leaving it with only existing contracts to manage.

The company will make a formal announcement of the withdrawal at 4.00 p.m. in Tokyo, a company spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

The company, which employs 233 people locally, had 35,000 contracts at the end of August, the Nikkei business daily said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)