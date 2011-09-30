(Adds detail)
TOKYO, Sept 30 German insurer Allianz
said it will halt life insurance policy sales in Japan from next
year, less than four years after it began offering them to
Japanese customers, reducing its business to managing only
existing contracts.
"There will be no changes for customers that hold an
existing contract," Allianz said in a news release. It gave no
reason for its decision to draw back from Japan.
The company, which employs 259 people locally, holds 33,000
contracts with total assets of 228.4 billion yen ($2.97
billion). Five other units of the German company, including a
fire and marine insurer, will continue as before, the company
said.
Allianz began selling policies in Japan, the world's
second-biggest life insurance market, in 2008.
($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Natalia Konstantinovskaya; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs and Edmund Klamann)