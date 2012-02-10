FRANKFURT Feb 10 Allianz aims
to double the volume of its asset-backed lending in the coming
years, pitting Europe's biggest insurer in tighter competition
with banks, a German newspaper reported on Friday.
Allianz has no target volume for its asset-backed loans but
hopes to build up the business in steps over the next three to
five years, Nikhil Srinivasan, Allianz's Chief Investment
Officer, told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper in an interview.
"By then, asset-backed loans could reach a share of 5
percent to 7 percent of our portfolio. That would be a doubling
of our current engagement," Srinivasan said.
Allianz's investment portfolio totals around 460 billion
euros ($612 billion).
Yields of 5-7 percent on this type of lending make it
particularly attractive at the moment, Srinivasan said, adding
that Allianz had organised its credit department as a lending
desk.
The insurer has mainly been involved in lending on
commercial real estate in France and Germany, such as financing
for the sale of Deutsche Bank office towers in
Frankfurt, but home mortgages are also an interesting area, he
said.
German insurers have been muscling into commercial real
estate lending, vaunting their financial stamina as banks'
ability to underwrite big, long-term projects flags.
Allianz is engaging in lending for infrastructure projects,
as well as investing its own capital in some, such as the
Norwegian gas transport network Gassled.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
