FRANKFURT, March 29 Allianz is mulling
a secondary listing on a stock market in China, it said on
Thursday.
Europe's biggest insurer may issue new shares "in connection
with a listing on a stock exchange in the People's Republic of
China," it said in the agenda for its annual shareholder meeting
planned for May 9.
"The price for the issuance of the new shares may not be
significantly below the stock market price," it added.
On Wednesday, German postal services company Deutsche Post
also said it is considering listing its shares abroad
to obtain a more diverse investor base.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)