* Allianz sells Fireman's Fund personal lines to ACE Ltd.
* Sale price $365 mln, deal seen completed in Q2 2015
* Allianz focuses on U.S. P&C business under Allianz brand
FRANKFURT, Dec 18 German insurer Allianz
on Thursday said it had agreed to sell its Fireman's
Fund personal insurance business to insurer ACE for $365
million, freeing Allianz to focus on building its U.S. property
and casualty operations.
Allianz, Europe's largest insurer had said in September it
was looking at options for the personal lines part of the
business, which it said was profitable. At that time it
unveiled plans to integrate Fireman's Fund's commercial property
and casualty (P&C) business into its AGCS unit.
The deal clears up one of two problem areas for Allianz in
the United States before Oliver Baete takes over from Michael
Diekmann as group chief executive next May.
Allianz had struggled for years to bring underwriting losses
under control at Fireman's Fund.
It is still working to dispel doubts about investment
management unit Pimco, which has seen billions in investor
outflows and the sudden departure of top executives, including
the unit's founder, "Bond King" Bill Gross, this year.
The Fireman's Fund personal lines business had nearly $900
million in gross written premiums in 2013 and ranked third among
insurers serving the U.S. high net worth consumer market,
Allianz and ACE said.
"The acquisition includes the renewal rights for new and
existing business, reinsurance of all existing reserves, and
access to an extensive network of approximately 1,100 agents and
brokers," the companies said.
The transaction was expected to add to ACE's earnings
immediately upon completion, planned for the second quarter of
2015, ACE Chairman and Chief Executive Evan G. Greenberg said.
"High net worth personal lines remains a strategic growth
area for ACE," Greenberg added.
Allianz said proceeds from the sale would help finance the
restructuring of its U.S. P&C operations, where it is
consolidating legacy problem areas like asbestos, environment
and worker's compensation into a separate unit focused on
winding down those businesses.
