FRANKFURT, April 24 The chief of Allianz's German unit, Markus Riess, is leaving the insurer to head up rival Munich Re's primary insurer Ergo after being passed over for the CEO post at Allianz.

"Markus Riess was one of the top candidates for the position of Chairman of the Board of Management of Allianz SE, which will be assumed by Oliver Baete on May 7, 2015," Allianz said in a statement late on Friday.

It named Manfred Knof to replace Riess as head of Allianz Deutschland with immediate effect. At the same time, Munich Re said Riess would replace Torsten Oletzky at the helm of Ergo from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)