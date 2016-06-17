FRANKFURT, June 17 Allianz has agreed
to buy Morocco's seventh biggest property and casualty insurer
from Zurich Insurance for 244 million euros ($275
million), the German insurer said on Friday.
Zurich Assurances Maroc has 600,000 customers and generated
114 million euros in gross premiums in 2015, Allianz said in a
statement, adding that it would also make use of the unit's
licenses to sell life and health insurance products.
Allianz said it views Africa as an important future growth
market but declined to say if more buys were in the offing.
"We are looking at opportunities when they arise and will
remain disciplined," an Allianz spokesman said.
Morocco is the region's second biggest insurance market
after South Africa and is expanding by 6-7 percent annually,
Allianz said.
"Morocco presents good growth prospects for both personal
and commercial lines," said Allianz board member Sergio
Balbinot.
"We will be able to support both our Moroccan and
international customers in their local and international
business," he said, adding that he expected the transaction to
close at the end of 2016, following regulatory approval.
Zurich said a review of the company's business in Morocco
found that it saw limited potential to achieve an operating
scale that warranted the continuing investment of capital and
management resources.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Additional reporting by Joshua
Franklin; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Adrian Croft)