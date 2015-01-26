BRIEF-Delta plans new daily nonstop service between New York-JFK and Rio De Janeiro
* Press release - Delta plans new daily nonstop service between New York-JFK and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Jan 26 Investment management firm Allianz Global Investors appointed Andrew Curran as senior product specialist in its emerging markets debt team.
Curran, who has over 25 years of experience in the fixed-income market, has worked with Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp.
Allianz Global Investors is a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE.
Curran will report to Beatrix Anton-Groenemeyer, Allianz's head of the European fixed-income product specialist team.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Press release - Delta plans new daily nonstop service between New York-JFK and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
BOSTON, March 23 Thirteen years ago Eric Mindich set an industry record when he raised $3 billion for his new hedge fund Eton Park. Now the fund is being shut down, becoming the year's most prominent casualty in an increasingly tough trading and fund raising environment.