March 14 Bond manager Bill Gross will be able to pursue his lawsuit to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars from Pacific Investment Management Co, Gross' lawyer said on Monday.

Pimco agreed to stipulate that a California state judge's tentative ruling, issued late Sunday, allowing Gross' breach-of-contract lawsuit to proceed can be made final, the lawyer said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)