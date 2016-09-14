Sept 14 Pacific Investment Management Co accused former star bond fund manager Bill Gross of leaking confidential bonus data to an outside columnist, and exercising "bad faith" by withholding materials it is entitled to see as it defends against his $200 million lawsuit.

The accusations were made in a filing with the California Superior Court in Santa Ana obtained on Wednesday, one day ahead of a scheduled hearing.

A lawyer for Gross called Pimco's allegations baseless. Pimco is a unit of German insurer Allianz SE.

Gross, who now works for Denver-based Janus Capital Group Inc, sued Pimco last October to recoup the bonus he said he was owed following his 2014 ouster from the Newport Beach, California-based firm.

