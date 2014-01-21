(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FRANKFURT Jan 21 Allianz late on Tuesday said Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Executive Officer at its asset management unit Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), has resigned, but would stay on the Allianz International Executive Committee.

El-Erian will leave PIMCO mid-March as part of a leadership overhaul, Allianz said. He will also advise the Board of Management of Allianz SE on global economic and policy issues, the German insurer said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mike Collett-White)