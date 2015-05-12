FRANKFURT May 12 Allianz, which saw
another 68 billion euros ($76 billion) in assets flow out of its
asset manager Pimco in the first quarter, expects the trend to
reverse toward the end of the year.
"I cannot say precisely when outflows will stop," Allianz
Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer said on a conference call
on Tuesday, adding that Pimco had introduced new products and
that it has seen inflows in some product categories over the
last six months.
"That will play out well over the second and third quarter
and then we will switch back to growth," Wemmer said.
Allianz shares were down 2.75 percent at 0900 GMT after
Europe's biggest insurer said Pimco's operating profit decreased
by 14 percent in the quarter, while Germany's blue-chip index
was 2.3 percent lower.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)