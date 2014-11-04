(Adds background detail on exchange-traded fund)
NEW YORK Nov 4 The Pimco Total Return
Exchange-Traded Fund posted its second straight month
of outflows in October, totaling $437 million compared with $631
million outflow in September, according to Morningstar data on
Tuesday.
The Pimco Total Return ETF, an actively managed ETF designed
to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, saw nearly
$550 million in outflows in the two days following news of the
departure on Sept. 26 of longtime manager Bill Gross.
Pacific Investment Management Co, which had assets under
management of $1.876 trillion as of Sept. 30, said in late
September that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was
investigating whether the Pimco Total Return ETF inflated the
returns of the portfolio. That was the last in a series of
incidents that preceded Gross' decision to leave the company for
Denver-based Janus Capital Group.
