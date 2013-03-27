FRANKFURT, March 27 Allianz does not
foresee significant regulatory hurdles to its announced takeover
of Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta, Allianz's
board member responsible for the region said on Wednesday.
"We do not expect any major obstacles in the process going
forward because we are very diversified across products," Oliver
Baete told a conference call with journalists.
Allianz, which announced earlier it was buying Yapi Kredi
Sigorta from from local lender Yapi Kredi Bank,
expects the deal to close in the second half of the year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)