UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
MUNICH May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
"We will continue to be very careful investing your money," Baete told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.
He pointed to property insurance as a sector that was of particular interest for Allianz. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Joern Poltz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement