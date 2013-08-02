FRANKFURT Aug 2 ALLIANZ is not considering buying back its own shares at the moment, Chief Executive Michael Diekmann told a conference call with journalists on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer also told the call the company expects a hit of around 200 million euros ($264.67 million) from a hail storm in area of Baden-Wuerttemberg late last month. The storm is estimated to have caused 40,000 residential damage claims and a further 40,000 car damage claims at Allianz.

($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Edward Taylor)