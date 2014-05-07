FRANKFURT May 7 Insurer Allianz SE
posted a slight fall in net income in the first quarter despite
a surge in revenue, the company said in a preliminary statement
ahead of its annual shareholder meeting later on Wednesday.
Europe's leading insurer saw net income attributable to
shareholders ease to 1.64 billion euros ($2.29 billion) compared
to 1.71 billion euros for the first quarter of 2013.
Revenues for the first quarter rose to 34 billion euros, the
highest quarterly revenues in the company's history, compared to
32 billion euros one year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected net income in the quarter
of 1.621 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
