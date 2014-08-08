Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
FRANKFURT Aug 8 Allianz posted net profit of 1.76 billion euros in the second quarter, up 10.5 percent and soundly beating expectations, as revenue surged. The company confirmed its outlook for its operating profit in 2014.
Analysts had expected quarterly net profit at Europe's biggest insurer of 1.55 billion euros, according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll, down from 1.59 billion in the same period last year. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Thomas Atkins)
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.