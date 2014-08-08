FRANKFURT Aug 8 Allianz posted net profit of 1.76 billion euros in the second quarter, up 10.5 percent and soundly beating expectations, as revenue surged. The company confirmed its outlook for its operating profit in 2014.

Analysts had expected quarterly net profit at Europe's biggest insurer of 1.55 billion euros, according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll, down from 1.59 billion in the same period last year. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Thomas Atkins)