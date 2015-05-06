FRANKFURT May 6 German insurer Allianz
is confident of reaching its full year goal after
posting an 11 percent rise in net income and a five percent
increase in operating profit in the first quarter, bolstered by
strong revenue gains, it said on Wednesday.
Europe's largest insurer said quarterly operating profit
rose to 2.86 billion euros ($3.22 billion) from 2.72 billion in
the year-earlier quarter.
"We remain confident in achieving our full-year operating
profit target of 10.4 billion euros, plus or minus 400 million
euros," said Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann in a
statement ahead of the annual meeting of shareholders.
Net income rose to 1.82 billion euros from 1.64 billion in
the year-earlier quarter.
($1 = 0.8886 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)