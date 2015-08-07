FRANKFURT Aug 7 German insurer Allianz said it expected operating profit of 10.8 billion euros ($11.8 billion) this year - the top of its target range - after low damage claims helped boost earnings at its property and casualty business in the second quarter.

Allianz had previously said its target for operating profit in 2015 was 10.4 billion euros, plus or minus 400 million depending on claims and financial market developments.

Quarterly net profit was 2.02 billion euros, compared with an average estimate of 1.78 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and 1.76 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)