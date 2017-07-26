FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 hours ago
Allianz sees 2017 profit near upper end of target range
July 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 9 hours ago

Allianz sees 2017 profit near upper end of target range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - The German insurance giant Allianz forecast on Wednesday that full-year operating profit would be "near the upper end" of its target range after saying that preliminary second-quarter earnings improved across all business segments.

"Allianz now expects to arrive near the upper end of its operating profit target range of 10.8 billion euros," or $12.7 billion, "plus or minus 500 million euros, barring unforeseen events, crises or natural catastrophes," the insurer said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

