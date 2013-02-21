FRANKFURT Feb 21 Allianz beat expectations with fourth-quarter net profit of 1.22 billion euros ($1.63 billion), that was helped by strong gains in insurance and asset management.

Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 1.18 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The average of 12 forecasts in that poll was for net profit of 982 million euros, compared with 492 million a year earlier.

Europe's biggest insurer also said it would keep its dividend for 2012 stable at 4.50 euros, though full year net profit after minority interests more than doubled to 5.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)