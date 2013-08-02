BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
FRANKFURT Aug 2 Allianz's net profit rose by a forecast-beating 27 percent to 1.6 billion euros ($2.12 billion) in the second quarter, helped by strong performance in property and casualty insurance and asset management.
Europe's biggest insurer had been expected to report quarterly net profit of 1.29 billion euros, the average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 1.25 billion in the year-earlier quarter.
Operating profit rose by 5.2 percent to 2.4 billion euros, it said on Friday, also beating the poll average.
Allianz confirmed its goal of reaching operating profit of 9.2 billion euros this year, plus or minus 500 million, but added it would likely reach the top of the range. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings