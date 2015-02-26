MUNICH Feb 26 German insurer Allianz raised its dividend by less than expected after full year operating and net profit fell short of analysts' expectations in 2014.

Europe's largest insurer on Thursday unveiled a dividend of 6.85 euros ($8) per share, up from 5.30 euros paid for 2013 but short of the median forecast of 7.00 euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Full year net profit came in a 6.22 billion euros, compared with the average expectation of 6.45 billion in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)