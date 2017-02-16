BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
ZURICH Feb 16 Europe's largest insurer Allianz on Thursday proposed a share buyback of up to 3 billion euros ($3.20 billion) after the Munich-based firm failed so far to pin down suitable deals to use cash it has set aside.
Allianz said it was proposing a dividend of 7.60 euros per share for 2016 after posting a 23 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit.
The 4.1 percent rise from the previous year's dividend exceeded expectations for 7.44 euros in a Reuters poll. At 10.8 billlion euros, full year net profit beat forecasts. ($1 = 0.9386 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.