FRANKFURT May 12 German insurance Allianz
on Friday reaffirmed its operating profit target for
2017 after underscoring the strength of its bond fund manager
PIMCO.
In an earnings report for the first quarter of this year,
Allianz said it was continuing to target operating profit of
10.8 billion euros ($11.74 billion), give or take 500 million.
"Allianz saw a good start into 2017 with results putting the
group on track to meet its operating profit target for the full
year," said Allianz Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)