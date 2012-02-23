* Allianz to pay unchanged div of 4.50 euros per share
* 2011 hit by natural catastrophes, Greek impairment
* Says sees 2012 operating profit of 8.2 bln euros
* Sees economic conditions improving in H2
* Shares indicated 0.9 percent lower
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 German insurer Allianz's
dividend payment ratio leapt to 81 percent of net
profit in 2011 as it held the shareholder payout steady while
net profit almost halved.
Catastrophe claims and writedowns on investments in
sovereign bonds and banks were behind the profit fall revealed
by Europe's biggest insurance group on Thursday. At 2.55 billion
euros ($3.38 billion) it also missed consensus by almost half a
billion euros.
Allianz said it would pay a dividend of 4.50 euros per
share, unchanged from a year earlier.
"2011 was a tough year," Chief Executive Michael Diekmann
said in a statement.
Analysts said while such a high dividend payout ratio was
unsustainable, they saw Allianz's decision to keep the dividend
stable as a sign of the company's confidence in its future
earnings strength.
"We believe that Allianz wants to follow its peer group,
which so far also proposed unchanged dividends. However, given
the solid capitalisation of Allianz, we regard this as
unproblematic," WestLB analyst Andreas Schaefer said.
Reinsurer Swiss Re earlier on Thursday raised its
dividend and said it tripled its profit for 2011 despite
unusually severe natural disasters, and said the current year
had started well with a rise in policy prices.
Allianz also forecast an improvement in 2012, saying its
operating profit would come in at about 8.2 billion euros, plus
or minus half a billion, compared with 2011 profit of 7.9
billion and consensus of almost 8.4 billion euros.
"We are expecting similar global economic conditions in 2012
with a moderate improvement in the second half of the year. The
first steps to stabilize the euro zone have already been
implemented successfully," CEO Diekmann said.
It did not provide an outlook for net profit.
IMPAIRMENTS
Major insurers like Allianz and Axa were
hit directly last year by big damage claims from natural
catastrophes and writedowns on holdings of Greek government
bonds, while indirectly, concerns about the euro area debt
crisis held back sales of insurance investment products.
Allianz's net impairment charges for the year more
than quadrupled to 1.93 billion euros, almost two thirds of
which were on equities.
Allianz's holdings in lenders Commerzbank and
UniCredit, for instance, have lost more than half of
their market value over the past year as bank stocks tumbled.
The insurer also said it has written down its Greek government
bonds to 24.7 percent of their nominal value.
Shares of Allianz were indicated to open 0.9 percent lower,
while the German blue-chip index is seen up 0.1
percent, according to premarket data.
Allianz's stock has lost about 15 percent of its value over
the past year, slightly lagging the STOXX Europe 600 insurance
index. Axa's share has fallen by nearly 20 percent over
the same period.
Allianz trades at 7.7 times 12-month forward earnings, a
premium to Europe's second biggest insurer, Axa, at a multiple
of 6.6, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights
analyst forecasts according to their track record.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andrew Callus)