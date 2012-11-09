* Allianz confirms 2012 goal of op profit above 9 bln eur
* Says goal includes Sandy claims estimates to Nov. 8
* Company reported preliminary headline results on Oct. 29
* Share indicated 0.3 percent higher
FRANKFURT, Nov 9 The latest claims data on
superstorm Sandy in the United States do not threaten the full
year operating target of Allianz, Europe's biggest
insurer said on Friday.
Allianz raised its 2012 operating target on Oct. 29 just as
Sandy blasted through the Northeastern United States, saying it
expected operating profit to exceed 9 billion euros ($11.5
billion), above the 8.7 billion it had previously seen as the
top of its target range.
The insurer confirmed the new target on Friday alongside
details of its third quarter earnings, after giving headline
results last week.
"This outlook considers preliminary estimates regarding the
impacts of hurricane 'Sandy' as per November 8, 2012," Allianz
said, warning that claims from large catastrophes sometimes take
weeks or months to be finalised.
Disaster modelling companies expect Sandy caused as much as
$20 billion in insured losses, not counting flood damage that
could add billions more to the total.
The insurer on Friday said operating profit rose by a third
to 2.53 billion euros in the third quarter, with
property-casualty operating profit up just 4.3 percent but
life-health and asset management up nearly 60 percent.
Allianz's share has risen by 27 percent since the start of
the year, slightly outpacing the STOXX Europe 600 insurance
index. Shares in Europe's No. 2 insurer, Axa
have risen by less than 20 percent over the same period.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst
forecasts according to their track record, Allianz trades at 7.9
times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to Axa, which trades
at a multiple of 6.2.