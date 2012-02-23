(Corrects first paragraph, missed not beat expectations)

FRANKFURT Feb 23 Allianz missed expectations with net profit of 492 million euros ($651.46 million) in the fourth quarter, hurt by impairment charges on Greek sovereign bonds.

Europe's biggest insurer had been expected to post net profit of 958 million euros, the average estimate in a Reuters poll of 14 banks and brokerages showed.

Major insurers like Allianz and Axa were hit directly last year by big damage claims from natural catastrophes and writedowns on holdings of Greek government bonds, while indirectly, concerns about the euro area debt crisis held back sales of insurance investment products.

Allianz said full year net profit was 2.55 billion euros, down by about half from just over 5 billion euros earned in 2010.

The insurer said it would keep its dividend stable at 4.50 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)