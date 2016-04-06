SEOUL, April 6 China's Anbang Insurance Group
signed an agreement to acquire German insurer Allianz's
South Korean units for an undisclosed amount, the two
companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Anbang will buy life insurance business Allianz Life
Insurance Korea and asset management unit Allianz Global
Investors Korea, the statement said. The transaction is subject
to local regulatory approvals.
A South Korean newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday that
had Anbang agreed to buy Allianz's life insurance unit for about
250 billion won ($216 million), citing unnamed sources in the
insurance industry.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)