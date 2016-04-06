SEOUL, April 6 China's Anbang Insurance Group
has signed an agreement to buy Allianz's South Korean
life insurance unit for about 250 billion won ($215.79 million),
a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Allianz and Anbang signed the sale agreement on Tuesday,
with executives of Anbang, Allianz and Anbang-controlled
Tongyang Life Insurance planning to visit local
financial regulators on Wednesday to explain the agreement, the
Korea Economic Daily reported citing unnamed sources in the
insurance industry.
A spokesman for Allianz' Korean unit could not be
immediately reached. Allianz had put the unit up for sale as
part of a global overhaul in a tough low-interest rate
environment.
($1 = 1,158.5400 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)