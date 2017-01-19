HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
FRANKFURT Jan 19 German insurer Allianz and Standard Chartered Bank on Thursday announced a 15-year agreement to distribute Allianz's general insurance products in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and China.
"Bancassurance is a key focus for Standard Chartered, as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings that meet the evolving needs of our clients in branches and online," the bank's chief executive for retail banking, Karen Fawcett, said in a joint statement.
Asia's demand for non-life insurance is expected to grow at 10.8 percent annually over the next four years to reach $280 billion by 2020, the companies said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - With its first Euroclearable local currency bond sale last week, Chile hopes to move closer to greater inclusion in major indices that could lure substantial foreign investment.
RIYADH, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia and France, both backers of Syrian rebels, said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead to a resumption of U.N.-led peace efforts in Geneva and more aid to civilians suffering from five years of war.