FRANKFURT Nov 24 Allianz is looking
mainly for bolt-on acquisitions in the property-casualty
business in markets where it has a strong management team and
track record, Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete said on
Tuesday.
Baete, answering questions from analysts at the insurer's
capital markets day, declined to say whether any acquisitions
were currently on the agenda.
"We would abstain from very large transactions in markets
where we do not have a track record to perform well and where we
don't have a management team that can master the integration,"
Baete said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)