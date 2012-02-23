MUNICH Feb 23 Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said Europe's biggest insurer would take a look at any opportunities for takeovers now that uncertainty over new capital requirements for the industry was gradually easing.

"At the same time, there are new opportunities due to business model changes at banks or the weakness of local competitors caused by the crisis," he said at the company's annual results press conference on Thursday.

But he said he saw no immediate need for any takeovers. Allianz had last said it was cautious on M&A because prices were too high.

He also said Allianz's dividend payout ratio would return to about 40 percent in "normal" years after the company decided to give shareholders 81 percent of its profits for 2011 to keep its dividend stable despite big writedowns and natural catastrophe claims. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Maria Sheahan)