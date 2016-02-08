FRANKFURT Feb 8 Allianz and Bank of
America are investing in two U.S. wind parks developed
by French utility EDF, the German insurer said on
Monday.
The two wind parks, Roosevelt and Milo, are located in New
Mexico and have a combined capacity of about 300 megawatts,
using a total of 150 wind turbines to power about 170,000
households, Allianz added.
No financial details were disclosed. A source familiar with
the matter said that the combined investment volume was more
than 600 million euros ($671 million).
