FRANKFURT, March 27 Germany's Allianz
said on Wednesday it agreed to buy insurance business Yapi Kredi
Sigorta from Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank
.
The German insurance said the net purchase price for Yapi
Kredi's 93.9 percent stake in Yapi Kredi Sigorta is 1.602
billion Turkish lira (684 million euros). After closing of the
deal, Allianz will make a mandatory tender offer for the
remaining 6.1 percent stake, it added.
Yapi Kredi will retain a 20 percent stake in Yapi Kredi
Emeklilik, the life and pension subsidiary of Yapi Kredi
Sigorta.
