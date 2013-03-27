BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
FRANKFURT, March 27 A squeeze out of Yapi Kredi Sigorta minority shareholders would make it easier for Allianz to reap the benefits of its takeover of the Turkish insurer, Allianz's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"Yes, there are squeeze out rules in Turkey and certainly it makes achieving the synergies easier when you can combine the two companies," CFO Dieter Wemmer told a conference call with analysts.
Earlier on Wednesday, Europe's biggest insurer said it agreed to buy Yapi Kredi Sigorta from Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank to secure a bigger slice of a fast expanding Turkish market. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.