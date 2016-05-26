BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Allianz Global Investors, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, named Deborah Zurkow head of the alternatives within its global investment platform.
Zurkow, who has led AllianzGI's infrastructure debt platform since joining the firm in 2012, will join AllianzGI's Global Executive Committee, effective June 1. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.