By Jörn Poltz
| FRANKFURT, March 12
FRANKFURT, March 12 Allianz Re, the reinsurance
unit of Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz, expects
stagnant-to-falling prices for risk cover in contract talks
between insurance companies and their reinsurance backers in the
coming months.
It would take a fundamental change in the amount of
reinsurance supply available, or perhaps a catastrophic event
like an earthquake or storm, to cause the pricing picture to
change, Allianz Re Chief Executive Amer Ahmed told Reuters in an
interview.
"Flat with some pressure downward is how I would describe it
and that is my ongoing expectation for the foreseeable future,"
said Ahmed, who has been at the helm of Allianz's reinsurance
unit -- which earns 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in gross
premiums annually -- since January last year.
Reinsurers will be hammering out the prices and conditions
for annual risk cover with their insurance company clients in
Japan, India and Korea in April and parts of the U.S. market,
Australia and Latin America in July.
Earlier on Tuesday, the world's biggest reinsurer, Munich Re
, predicted prices would move sideways but at a good
level in those talks.
While about four fifths of Allianz Re's activity is focused
on handling the reinsurance needs of parent Allianz, about 10-15
percent of its business is in emerging markets.
Ahmed said he did not expect a significant change in the
size of its business in emerging markets over the next one to
two years.
"We are not happy with pricing levels there," he said.
Ahmed also said market conditions were good for the sellers
of catastrophe bonds, with high demand from investors, but he
declined to comment on whether Allianz planned to issue any of
those bonds soon.
"Cat bonds" allow insurers to pass on to financial market
investors the risk of having to make big payouts towards damage
caused by natural catastrophes such as hurricanes and
earthquakes.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Writing by Jonathan Gould)