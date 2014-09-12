Fitch: Kiwibank's Parental Support Limits Regulatory Dispute Impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Sydney, 17 March 2017: The cancellation of Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable) planned AUD175 million senior unsecured bond issuance on 15 March 2017 and the preliminary decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to exclude two notes from Kiwibank's regulatory capital will not immediately affect the bank's ratings, says Fitch Ratings. The cancellation of the bond followed the RBNZ's preli