May 24 Allied Biotech :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$0.4 per share (T$37,840,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 3

* Says last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11

* Says record date July 11

* Says payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zAMy

