LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC to lead manage an asset-backed transaction.

Investor meetings for Tenterden Funding will take place in London on May 1 and 2 with a view to launching a deal thereafter. The RMBS issue will be backed by UK prime residential mortgages originated by AIB Group UK (plc).

A GBP324.94m 2.7-year Triple A tranche is being offered. The portfolio has a WA current LTV of 60.7% and seasoning 64.3-months. (Reporting by Helene Durand)