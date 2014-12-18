SAO PAULO Dec 18 U.S. buyout firm Advent
International Corp bought control of Brazilian wholesale
technology products distributor Allied SA from rival One Equity
Partners LLC on Thursday, on a bet that sales of mobile devices
and videogame consoles will outperform a flagging economy.
The acquisition, Advent's fourth in Brazil this year, was
the last made with proceeds from its $1.65 billion LAPEF V fund,
managing partner Patrice Etlin said in an interview. The
Boston-based firm last month raised a record $2.1 billion for a
Latin America-focused private-equity fund.
According to a source with direct knowledge of the
transaction, Advent paid One Equity Partners about 1 billion
reais ($376 million) for 75 percent of Allied. The source, who
requested anonymity since the terms of the deal are private,
said Advent paid the equivalent of 4 times annual earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for Allied.
Advent will help Allied undertake regional expansion, with
Colombia being a potential destination, Etlin noted. The
Radomyslers, the Brazilian family that founded Allied in 2001,
will stay at the helm of the company.
The deal allows One Equity to divest a Brazilian asset whose
revenue grew three-fold in the past four years, when an emerging
middle class snapped up record amounts of tablets and
cellphones.
One Equity Partners has for years been the private-equity
arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan plans a spin-off of
One Equity Partners by the end of the year, as Wall Street firms
unload parts of their businesses to comply with rules demanding
they set aside more capital and cut proprietary investments.
Allied's business should experience faster growth as
wireless operators walk away from selling devices directly to
their customers. A recent decision by telecommunications
industry watchdog Anatel banning long-term cellphone plans for
customers and rising working capital costs are discouraging
carriers from stocking up devices for sale.
Revenue at the São Paulo-based company was 3.5 billion reais
last year. Some of Allied's 3,700 customers include Brazil's
four wireless carriers as well as major retailers and
wholesalers.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)