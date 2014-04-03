April 3 (Reuters) -

* Allied electronics - headline eps for financial year ended 28 february 2014 expected to at 35 pct - 45 pct higher as against previous corresponding period

* Allied electronics corporation ltd - fy normalised headline eps is expected to be between 45 pct - 55 pct higher as against previous corresponding period

* Allied electronics corporation ltd - basic eps is expected to be between 280 pct (178 cents per share) and 300 pct(198 cents per share) higher as against previous corresponding period (loss of 99 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))