Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 (Reuters) -
* FY revenue from continuing operations of 27.77 billion rand versus 24.46 billion rand
* FY operating profit before capital items from continuing operations of 1.34 billion rand
* FY basic EPS from continuing operations of 179 cents versus 153 cents a year earlier
* FY Headline EPS of 188 cents
* Dividends per share declared of 80 cents versus 60 cents a year earlier
* Altron Power is showing encouraging signs of recovery, we believe it can again contribute meaningfully to group in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)