Oct 8 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* While medium term prospects for both Altron TMT and Altron power are strong, next six months are likely to be challenging

* Altron increased revenue by 6% to R14.2 billion

* Normalised EBITDA also amounted to R784 million, a decrease of 10% from R871 million

* HEPS declined by 12% to 72 cents

* Normalised HEPS declined by 20% to 72 cents for six months ended 31 August 2014