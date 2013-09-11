* Former Allied Home Mortgage accused of defrauding HUD
* Case dismissed against AllQuest, U.S. may amend case
* U.S. sued several companies under False Claims Act, FIRREA
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 11 A judge has rejected the former Allied
Home Mortgage Capital Corp's effort to dismiss a lawsuit
accusing it of defrauding the U.S. government into insuring tens
of thousands of risky mortgage loans, hurting taxpayers and
forcing thousands of homeowners from their homes.
In decisions made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
George Hanks in Houston said Allied, now known as Americus
Mortgage Corp, should face claims it misled the U.S. Department
of Housing and Urban Development into believing its loans
qualified for insurance by HUD's Federal Housing Administration.
The judge also ruled that the government could pursue
similar civil claims against Allied's chief executive, Jim
Hodge, and compliance director Jeanne Stell.
But Hanks also dismissed the U.S. case against AllQuest Home
Mortgage Corp, which bought many Allied assets and is also run
by Hodge, citing Texas law on liability of successor companies.
He gave the government 14 days to amend its complaint. It is
unclear how a dismissal might affect the recovery of damages.
Bruce Alexander, a lawyer at Weiner Brodsky Kider who
represents the defendants, did not immediately respond on
Wednesday to requests for comment.
AllQuest is based in Houston, as was Allied, which prior to
the lawsuit had once called itself among the largest
privately-held U.S. mortgage brokers.
The lawsuit was filed in November 2011, and sought civil
fines and triple damages on various defaulted loans.
It is among several brought by the U.S. Department of
Justice against lenders and executives it believes fueled the
nation's housing crisis by creating risky home loans that should
not have been made, insured or sold.
Quality Control Questioned
According to the government, Allied, which once had more
than 600 branches, "operated with impunity for many years due to
a culture of corruption created by Hodge."
It said Allied's problems included falsifying records, poor
quality control, intimidation, the silencing of former workers
with lawsuits, and representations that loans made by "shadow"
branches that lacked HUD approval were eligible for insurance.
The government said 35,801, or 32 percent, of the 112,324
insured loans that Allied made from 2001 to 2010 defaulted,
causing HUD to pay more than $834 million of insurance claims.
It said Allied even employed quality control staff in St.
Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands who did not know what a mortgage was.
"The government has adequately alleged a fraudulent scheme
by the defendants to deceive HUD through the use of shadow
branches and induce it to insure loans that it otherwise would
not have insured, and that HUD had to pay out on those loans,"
Hanks wrote. "The complaint further supports an inference of
fraud by outlining the level of control Hodge maintained."
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson in Houston
did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Jennifer
Queliz, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in
Manhattan, who first announced the case, declined to comment.
FIRREA
The case was originally brought by whistleblower Peter
Belli, a former Allied branch manager in Massachusetts.
It alleged violations of the federal False Claims Act and
the Financial Institutions, Reform, Recovery and Enforcement
Act, a 1989 law passed after that decade's savings-and-loan
crisis.
FIRREA has a longer statute of limitations and lower burden
of proof than other laws targeting financial fraud.
Americus had argued it was not covered by that law but Hanks
disagreed, saying FIRREA's plain text made clear that it applied
to "whoever" was "connected in any capacity with" HUD.
In 2012, the government settled False Claims Act mortgage
cases for $1 billion with Bank of America Corp, $202.3
million with Deutsche Bank AG, $158.3 million with
Citigroup Inc and $132.8 million with Flagstar Bancorp Inc
. Another case is pending against Wells Fargo & Co
.
The government is also pursuing a FIRREA lawsuit accusing
Bank of America of fraud over the sale of billions of dollars of
risky loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
That case is scheduled to go to trial in New York on Sept. 24.
The case is U.S. ex rel. Belli v. Americus Mortgage Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, No.
12-02676.