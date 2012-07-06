DUBLIN, July 6 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) will close a number of its branches on top of job losses and pay cuts recently announced as part of an aggressive cost-cutting drive aimed at returning the state-owned lender to profitability by 2014.

The bank, whose Irish branches swelled to 270 before the bursting of a property bubble brought it and its rivals to their knees, did not specify how many it would close, only that a number of its services would move to local post offices.

"Our distribution network will be enhanced by the new An Post (Irish post office) initiative ... Regrettably, this means that the number of branches will reduce as part of the move to lower costs," the bank said in an internal strategy document seen by Reuters.

Forced to ditch its international ambitions after a humbling 20 billion euro ($24.76 billion) bailout, AIB was effectively nationalised last year and is in the process of axing 2,500 jobs - almost 20 percent of its workforce - and cutting salaries by up to 15 percent.

The bank said in the document that the take-up for its early retirement scheme had been particularly strong and as a result, it did not anticipate the need for further job cuts before the current severance programme ends in 2014.

The bank also said Fergus Murphy, former chief executive of the EBS building society that was folded into AIB last year, will take over as head of products in a simplifying of its management structure.

Chief executive David Duffy said he would be making further appointments in the near term and reiterated that in tandem with cost reductions, the bank will be adjusting the pricing of its lending products more in line with competitors and its own costs.

"We need to take steps which will ensure AIB is not dependent on State support - and instead is a bank that is largely deposit funded," Duffy told staff in the document.

"It is important that we can make this transition and attract new investors, allowing us to return funds to our shareholders and the taxpayer." ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)