BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBLIN May 12 State-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) returned to a operating profit after provisions for the first time since its 2010 bailout in the first quarter, hitting a landmark many analysts had expected later in the year.
AIB last year made its first operating profit excluding provisions for impaired loans and said it expected to post a profit including provisions by the end of the year.
"The underlying operating performance of the bank returned to post-provision profitability in Q1 with performance moderately ahead of expectations both in terms of income generation and provisions," the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.