DUBLIN May 7 Allied Irish Banks Plc says:

* On track to return to pre-provision operating profit for FY13

* Says 19.6 bln eur of non-core deleveraging completed by end Q1 2013, c. 95 pct of the year end 2013 target

* Expects to have fully achieved the non-core deleveraging target by Q3 2013 at levels comfortably within the PCAR 2011 capital assumptions

* says no material impact on balances as a result of the expiry of government's Eligible Liabilities Guarantee scheme

* Says bad debt provisions for 2013 are expected to trend significantly lower from levels in 2012

* Says group's core tier one capital ratio was 15.0 pct at end March 2013